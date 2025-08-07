Panasonic launches new P-Series and ShinobiPro Mini LED TVs in India: Check details here

Panasonic has announced the launch of its new P-Series television range, including the reintroduction of its flagship ShinobiPro MiniLED line-up.

The ShinobiPro MiniLED series, designed to offer premium entertainment experiences, comes equipped with features such as quantum dot technology with pixel dimming, 4K Studio Colour Engine, Hexa Chroma Drive, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Accuview Display. For audio, the televisions support Dolby Atmos with 66W speakers and a built-in woofer, along with home theatre integration featuring tweeters.

Designed to meet the demands of Indian consumers seeking higher picture quality and smart features, the TVs include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gamers, Google TV integration, and a minimalist "Flat Fit" design that minimises the gap between the TV and wall to just 8.13 cm.

Panasonic’s P-Series has been positioned to appeal to a broad consumer base, with prices ranging from ₹17,990 to ₹3,99,990. The televisions are available across authorised Panasonic retail outlets, online marketplaces, and Panasonic’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform.

The company also introduced a new range of soundbars, ranging from 160W to 600W, starting at ₹12,990. These offer Dolby Digital Plus, 3D surround sound and touch controls to complement the visual experience of the TVs.

Commenting on the launch, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, said, “With the new P Series, we’re bringing personalised entertainment to every family, from the immersive brilliance of large 4K screens to the sleek versatility of compact smart TVs.”

Samaksh Ahuja, Product Category Chief for Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances at Panasonic, noted that the Indian television market is estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2025. He said the company’s latest LED offerings reflect a growing trend towards smart, connected living, driven by increased internet access and OTT content consumption.

The ShinobiPro series, named to evoke the precision and agility of a ninja, focuses on delivering clear visuals, smooth motion through 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC, immersive sound, and sleek aesthetics for modern living spaces.