Panasonic LUMIX S1II and S1IIE launched in India: Check features, pricing and more details

Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE, aimed at professional photographers, videographers, and content creators. The models are designed to offer enhanced image quality, dynamic colour reproduction, and high-end video performance for a range of creative applications.

The LUMIX S1II is priced from ₹3,29,990, while the LUMIX S1IIE starts at ₹2,69,990. Both will be available through authorised dealers and Panasonic’s direct-to-consumer platform.

According to the company, the cameras feature up to 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log, AI-powered Phase Hybrid Autofocus with eye, face, and subject tracking, and support for multiple high-resolution recording formats, including 5.8K 60p, 5.1K 60p, and 4K 120p. They also support internal Apple ProRes RAW HQ recording without the need for external devices.

The LUMIX S1II is built for professionals requiring high performance and flexibility, featuring a 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor paired with the latest Venus Engine. It supports blackout-free burst shooting at up to 70fps and extended open gate recording for flexible content framing.

The LUMIX S1IIE is targeted at creators seeking a professional upgrade. It offers a 24.2MP sensor, 6K open gate video recording, over 14 stops of dynamic range, and burst shooting at up to 30fps with blackout-free operation.

Both models include an upgraded autofocus system with a new ‘Urban Sports’ mode for tracking complex and fast-moving subjects, enhanced in-body image stabilisation, ARRI LogC3 support for cinematic workflows, and dual media slots for SD and CFexpress Type B cards. They are also designed for reliability in extreme conditions, functioning at temperatures as low as -10°C.

Integration with platforms such as Capture One, Frame.io, and LUMIX Flow aims to support creators from pre-production to post-production.