Paying separately for Grok, Cursor and X Premium? SpaceXSI brings a new subscription solution; All details

The X Subscription: Plans, prices and features

The X Subscription has five plans. Basic account is free, Plus at $8 (roughly ₹800) per month, Premium at $30 (roughly ₹3000), Super at $100 (around ₹9,500) and Ultra at $200 (nearly ₹19,000) per month. Annual billing is also available for paid plans.

The Free plan offers limited access to Grok and Cursor, alongside standard X features. Plus adds more AI usage, a verification checkmark, creator tools and fewer ads on X. Premium includes the benefits of SuperGrok, Cursor Pro and X Premium+, which SpaceXSI says previously cost a combined $90 (nearly ₹8,550) per month. The Super and Ultra plans offer larger usage allowances for people who need more AI capacity.

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Grok supports AI chat, voice, and image and video generation, while Cursor provides AI-powered coding tools. Grok Bot, an AI agent, is included with Premium and higher plans. X benefits also vary by tier, with Premium, Super and Ultra offering X Premium+ benefits when users connect an eligible personal account.

What existing subscribers need to know

In a post on X, the company said existing X Premium and X Premium+ subscribers can switch to a comparable plan on The X Subscription for the same price or less. You can make the switch through your subscription settings or keep your current plan.

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X Premium is now part of The X Subscription. Get your X benefits plus AI usage in Grok and Cursor, starting at $8/month. Already on X Premium or X Premium+? Your comparable plan on The X Subscription costs the same or less. Switch from your subscription settings on X, or keep your current plan. — The X Subscription (@Subscriptions) October 12, 2026

Grok and Cursor share a weekly usage pool on the new subscription. Third-party AI models used through Cursor are billed separately, rather than being included in the shared allowance. SpaceXSI is rolling out the switching option to existing subscribers, who can check their account billing settings for availability.