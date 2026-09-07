Paytm Payment Gateway integrates with ChatGPT to track payments, refunds and sales insights

Built on the Model Context Protocol, it is designed around secure, authorised access controlled by merchants. The read-only integration can retrieve permitted payment information, while payment execution continues through Paytm Payment Gateway, keeping financial actions under the merchant’s control.

Payment data through ChatGPT

The plugin lets founders, finance teams and operations teams ask about payment activity. A founder can check how many payment links issued during a week have been paid. Finance teams can review collections or settlement status for a specified period, while operations teams can track the status of a refund or subscription.

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Responses are generated from the merchant’s authorised Paytm Payment Gateway information based on prompts entered in ChatGPT.

Built for AI-first workflows

Developers can integrate Paytm payment information into AI-first business and payment workflows within ChatGPT. Built on Model Context Protocol, the plugin can reduce the need to create and maintain separate integrations while providing a standardised foundation for AI-first payment and finance workflows.

Merchant-controlled security

Access is protected through secure authentication, remains controlled by the merchant and is limited to information authorised for the integration. The current integration is read-only, meaning it cannot initiate a payment, issue a refund or move funds. All payment execution continues within Paytm Payment Gateway and remains under the merchant’s control.

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Paytm Payment Gateway infrastructure

Paytm Payment Gateway supports all major payment instruments and offers 99.99% uptime, next-day settlements and processing capacity of over 3,000 transactions per second. It also provides payment links, subscriptions, advanced analytics and other payment solutions for businesses across industries and at different scales.