PayU enables Indian merchants to sell through ChatGPT, Claude, WhatsApp with new AI agent platform

Making SMBs discoverable in AI-led shopping

PayU said industry reports indicate that around half of search traffic is shifting towards AI agents, while shoppers referred by AI can have conversion rates as much as three times higher. The company said Agent HQ is designed to help SMBs participate in this emerging form of commerce rather than remain dependent on traditional search and digital marketing channels.

Through the platform, merchants can make their products and services discoverable and transactable on AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude. Agent HQ also supports commerce journeys through WhatsApp, allowing businesses to engage with customers through a channel already widely used for consumer communication.

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This could mark a shift in how smaller businesses approach digital discovery, as AI assistants increasingly become an interface through which consumers find and evaluate products.

Merchants can build their own AI assistants

Agent HQ also allows merchants to create custom conversational AI assistants. These assistants can be deployed across websites, applications and customer journeys to answer shoppers’ questions in real time and handle post-purchase queries.

The customer-facing agents are part of a wider set of tools aimed at automating merchant operations, rather than being limited to product discovery and sales.

AI agents take on merchant operations

Agents on the platform can be deployed for tasks including transaction follow-ups, chargeback reconciliation, refund escalations and settlement-related activities. Merchants can select an agent based on their requirements, specify how frequently it should run and monitor its activity through the PayU dashboard.

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PayU said the agents can also analyse merchant transaction data to identify potential growth opportunities. Payment success and failure patterns, chargeback history, settlement cycles and shopper behaviour can be used to generate recommendations for targeted sales and marketing campaigns.

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No-code model removes integration requirement

The platform follows a no-code, zero-integration model, with Agent HQ built into PayU’s existing merchant dashboard. Merchants can activate an AI agent in a few clicks, determine its operating frequency and receive outputs through email and WhatsApp.

PayU said merchants retain control over the tasks and boundaries within which individual agents operate, limiting the actions an agent can take on their behalf.

Beyond payment infrastructure

The platform builds on PayU’s existing merchant network. The company serves more than 4.5 lakh merchants, has supported the journeys of over 700 million shoppers and has processed transaction volumes of about Rs 7,800 billion.

Policybazaar, Daily Objects and Pinq Polka are among the merchants already using Agent HQ, PayU said.

The launch represents a broader expansion of PayU’s role from payment infrastructure towards AI-enabled merchant services. As shopping discovery moves from conventional search towards conversational interfaces and autonomous shopping agents, access to these channels could become an increasingly important part of how SMBs compete for digital consumers.

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