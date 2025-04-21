Perplexity could soon replace Google Gemini as default assistant on Samsung and Motorola phones

A significant shake-up may be on the horizon for the Android ecosystem, as AI startup Perplexity is reportedly in discussions with major smartphone manufacturers Motorola and Samsung to become the default digital assistant on their upcoming devices. This development, first reported by Bloomberg, suggests a potential shift away from the long-established assistants like Google’s Gemini and Samsung’s own Bixby.

Motorola is said to have already finalised a deal with Perplexity, with an official announcement expected at its launch event on 24 April. The event will also mark the debut of Motorola’s next-generation foldable Razr smartphones, which are likely to feature a Perplexity experience tailored specifically for the foldable form factor.

While talks with Samsung are still in the early stages, the implications could be far-reaching. Samsung, known for its tight integration with Google services and its proprietary Bixby assistant, appears to be seriously considering Perplexity. The Korean tech giant has already invested in the AI firm via its venture capital arm, Samsung Next, and is reportedly planning another round of funding, potentially doubling Perplexity’s valuation.

If these partnerships move forward, Perplexity could become the new default AI assistant on a significant portion of Android smartphones. This would mark a notable shift in how users interact with their devices, potentially redefining the assistant experience.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity has rapidly gained traction among mobile users thanks to its sleek, search engine-like interface and real-time, web-integrated answers. It is powered by leading AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, and is currently available for both Android and iOS devices. The app is free to use, with a Perplexity Pro subscription unlocking advanced features for $20 per month.

The company is also developing new tools, including a Google-style “Circle to Search” feature for Android users, further bolstering its appeal.

As competition intensifies in the AI space, it remains to be seen whether Perplexity will become the go-to assistant or simply offer users an alternative to existing options. Either way, it represents a bold step forward in the evolution of smartphone AI.