Perplexity Max tier launched for $200/month with unlimited Labs and access to advanced AI models

Perplexity has unveiled a new premium subscription tier, Perplexity Max, priced at $200 per month. The new offering is aimed at users who require extensive AI capabilities, including unrestricted access to Perplexity’s Labs mode, priority access to new tools, and support for frontier AI models.

According to CEO Aravind Srinivas, the Max plan enables unlimited Labs and Research mode queries, which will run by default on advanced models such as OpenAI’s o3-pro and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4. Users will also benefit from early access to Comet, a new AI-powered browser developed by Perplexity, as well as forthcoming agent-based features and products.

“Max users will be the first to get access to Comet and all new agent features on it and other new products we are cooking,” Srinivas said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

We're introducing Perplexity (Pro) Max, a new $200/mo subscription tier, that will let you have unlimited Perplexity Labs mode queries, and also, access to o3-pro and Opus-4 models on regular Pro searches. The Labs and Research mode queries will automatically run through the most… pic.twitter.com/vWPIWh39hQ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 2, 2025

The company highlighted that Labs has been a key tool for building dashboards, web apps, and spreadsheets, and that Max removes prior monthly query limits for Pro subscribers. In addition, the Max tier offers access to exclusive premium data sources and comes with priority customer support.

Perplexity said this subscription is designed for professionals, researchers, content creators, and strategists who require deep research capabilities and advanced orchestration tools. The existing Pro plan remains available at $20 per month for users with moderate needs, while Enterprise Pro continues to support team management and security requirements. An enterprise version of Max is also in development.

Perplexity Max is available now on the web and iOS, and existing users can upgrade via their account settings.