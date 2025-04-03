Phone (3a) series becomes best-selling mid-range smartphone, says Nothing

The Nothing Phone (3a) series has emerged as the best-selling mid-range smartphone on Flipkart, according to an announcement from the London-based technology company. Launched just a month ago, the series has garnered significant attention across India.

According to Nothing, the Phone (3a) series has become one of the top performers in its segment, driven by a focus on design, performance, and user experience. This success comes amid an industry-wide decline in smartphone sales, as reported by IDC India.

Commenting on the milestone, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President of Nothing, said, "After being recognised as the fastest-growing brand in 2024, we’re entering 2025 with even greater momentum. The response to the Phone (3a) Series in India has been incredible, positioning it as a unique alternative in a segment that hasn’t seen much change or innovation in recent years."

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Head of Mobiles & Travel at Flipkart, also spoke about the success of the series, stating, "Despite a challenging market slowdown, the Phone (3a) Series has emerged as the best launch in its price segment over the past six months. Without a doubt, the Phone (3a) Series will stand as one of the top performers of the year in its category, reaffirming India's massive potential for Nothing and cementing its position as the brand to watch."

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro features a periscope camera capable of 60x ultra zoom, along with a 50MP front camera that supports 4K video recording. The standard Phone (3a) model includes a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide Sony lens, and a 32MP front camera. Both models come equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors, 5000mAh batteries, and 50W fast charging, allowing for a full day’s power in under 20 minutes. The devices also feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, designed for smooth visuals and enhanced gaming performance.