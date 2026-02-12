PhonePe entangled in money laundering probe involving Winzo Games, received ED summons

Digital payments company PhonePe has been drawn into a growing money laundering investigation targeting Winzo Games and several other entities, according to recent disclosures in its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

As per reports by The Economic Times, the Walmart-backed firm revealed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) contacted the company on multiple occasions in late 2025, requesting transaction and settlement details related to Winzo Games and Tictok Skill Games.

Advertisement

The investigation, led by the ED’s Bengaluru office, is part of a broader crackdown under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per reports, PhonePe also received summons from ED offices in Mumbai and Delhi between June 2024 and April 2025, regarding investigations into third-party merchants such as Sutrulla Express and Dinero Payment Services.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), PhonePe clarified that the queries relate strictly to third-party vendors. The company emphasised that Winzo and Tictok have no direct or indirect connection to PhonePe’s subsidiaries, promoters, or key management personnel.

A spokesperson for the firm told the Economic Times that the summons were not for any investigation into PhonePe, any of its Directors or key managerial personnel, and said: “Our limited role is that of a third-party information provider aiding the investigation in accordance with the law.”

Advertisement

The disclosure follows a failed legal bid by PhonePe in May 2025, when the Karnataka High Court dismissed its petition seeking protection from disclosing customer and transaction data to authorities. The court ruled that payment companies must share relevant data during criminal investigations.

This development highlights the increasing regulatory pressure on major Indian payment firms, including Paytm and Razorpay, which have frequently been called upon within investigations regarding fraudulent merchants, illegal crypto transactions and illegal gaming applications. In response to these systemic risks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened KYC norms and mandated more stringent due diligence for payment intermediaries in September 2025.

After securing preliminary clearances from Sebi, PhonePe filed its updated DRHP in January 2026, and despite the surrounding scrutiny, PhonePe is moving forward with its plans for a $1.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), which could value the company at approximately $15 billion.