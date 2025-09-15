Pixel 10 review: Google's latest isn’t flashy, but it might be the smartest phone of the year

When Google unveiled the Pixel 10, a phone meant to mark ten years of its hardware hustle, I approached it with cautious optimism. The AI promises were big, the specs sounded decent, and the design... well, very Pixel. Again.

But after using it for a few weeks now, I can say this: the Pixel 10 finally feels like a phone built with conviction. It still stumbles in familiar places, but this time it picks itself up faster. And sometimes, it even leads the pack.

Familiar form, but done right

Let’s talk design. Google hasn’t reinvented the wheel here. The camera visor is back, love it or hate it, and the overall shape and size will feel instantly familiar to anyone who’s touched a Pixel in the last few years.

That said, the Pixel 10 feels more cohesive. The 6.3-inch form factor is ideal for those of us who find today’s flagships a bit too “tablet-y.” At 204 grams, it’s solid in the hand, and the aluminium frame gives it just enough heft without feeling bulky. The glass back is lovely to look at and terrifying to hold without a case, prepare for accidental gymnastics if you’re not careful.

It fits somewhere between the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25, and Vivo X200 FE in terms of feel. Not the slimmest, not the flashiest, but somehow the most natural to use one-handed.

Display: not just pretty, but practical

This display has grown on me. It’s not just bright, with a whopping 3,000 nits of peak brightness, but also beautifully tuned. OLED contrast, punchy colours, and no colour shift even at awkward angles. HDR content looks great, and outdoor visibility is rock solid even in Delhi’s harsh afternoon sun.

There is a 120Hz refresh rate which makes the display butter smooth.

Performance: Tensor G5 isn’t a benchmark beast, and that’s okay

The Tensor G5 is a curious chip. On paper, it’s underwhelming. Benchmark scores land somewhere between upper-midrange and flagship. But in reality, the experience is… seamless.

Everything I threw at it ran fine. No lags, no hiccups in multitasking, and even long gaming sessions in BGMI at Ultra Extreme held up well. Sure, there were a few frame drops after 30-40 minutes, but no overheating and no crashes. For a phone that doesn’t scream “gaming beast,” that’s a solid win.

Importantly, this is the first Tensor chip made on TSMC’s process, and it shows. Efficiency has improved, thermals are better managed, and it just feels more refined.

Battery: Finally, something I don’t have to worry about

Battery was always Pixel’s Achilles heel. Not this time. The Pixel 10 comes with a 4,970mAh battery, the largest ever in a base Pixel. That number translates to about 1.5 to 2 days of real-world use, depending on how aggressive your usage is.

With Always-On Display and 120Hz refresh rate active, I routinely clocked 9+ hours of screen-on time, which is impressive even by 2025 standards.

Charging speeds, though, remain stubbornly slow. Google has bumped up to 30W wired and 15W wireless via Qi2, but the phone still takes over an hour to fully charge. In a world where 80W+ charging is becoming common, that’s glacial. But the trade-off might be worth it if you plan to hold on to the phone for several years.

Pixelsnap: Google’s MagSafe moment?

Yes, Pixelsnap is here. Think MagSafe for Android, and it’s fun to see accessories click on with that satisfying magnetic thunk. You can charge with compatible accessories, mount it on a car dock, or even prop it up with a wallet stand.

But at 15W max, it’s more of a lifestyle add-on than a power user’s dream. Still, I’m glad Google finally did this. Better late than never.

AI and software: This is why you buy a Pixel

This is where the Pixel 10 really earns its stripes. The pure Android 16 experience is still the gold standard with minimal bloat, thoughtful design, and fluid interaction. Google’s Material You design has matured nicely, and Gemini is baked into everything.

Magic Cue, Camera Coach, contextual app suggestions, they’re not gimmicks. When they work, they really work. Magic Cue suggesting a reply based on your calendar context? Genuinely helpful. Camera Coach nudging you to frame a shot better? Surprisingly effective.

I do wish Gemini’s contextual AI had better India-specific support for accents, colloquial phrasing, and regional language triggers but that’s a solvable problem. Google just needs to put in the work.

And yes, seven years of updates is a massive plus. This is the kind of phone you can actually hold on to till 2030.

Camera: The Pixel still has the magic

The cameras are where the Pixel legacy lives loudest. You get a 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and a new 10.8MP 5x telephoto.

Daylight photos are crisp, punchy, and exhibit that unmistakable Pixel contrast. Low-light performance remains excellent, although a strong backlight can occasionally blow out facial details. Portraits look natural.

The new telephoto lens is a game-changer. You can frame shots from a distance, get tighter portraits, and even push to 20x digital zoom with Google’s Super Res Zoom. Results are hit-or-miss at max zoom, but 10x is mostly solid.

AI also plays a bigger role in helping you get the shot. Camera Coach is an underrated gem. And if you’re the kind of person who takes photos but doesn’t obsess over settings, this is the phone that just makes everything look better.

Final thoughts: Google finally gets out of its own way

At Rs 79,999, the Pixel 10 sits in a crowded segment. It’s surrounded by faster, more powerful, and sometimes even cheaper phones. But it holds its own. Not by brute force, but by being smarter, more thoughtful, and deeply intuitive.

It’s not a phone for everyone. Hardcore mobile gamers or users who want hyper-fast charging may want to look elsewhere. But for people like me, who value clean software, excellent cameras, and reliability over raw power, the Pixel 10 is possibly the most complete phone Google has made to date.