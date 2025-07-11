Pixel 9 Pro users in India get Veo 3 and free AI Pro subscription: Here's how to get it

As part of its July 2025 Pixel Drop, Google is bringing a host of AI-powered upgrades across the Pixel ecosystem, and this time, users in India are among the key beneficiaries. The update introduces new tools for the Pixel 9 Pro, smarter search capabilities, and deeper Gemini integration, including on the Pixel Watch.

Pixel 9 Pro Users Get Veo 3 and Free AI Pro Access

One of the standout additions is Veo 3, Google’s next-generation AI video tool that allows users to generate high-quality short videos simply by describing a scene. Featuring natural-sounding audio and cinematic output, Veo 3 is now available to Pixel 9 Pro users via the Gemini app.

To support this, Google is offering Pixel 9 Pro owners a complimentary one-year subscription to Google AI Pro. This unlocks the full Gemini 2.5 Pro suite, including advanced tools such as:

Flow – an AI-powered storytelling assistant

Whisk – an image-to-video remix tool based on Veo

Deep Research – for more sophisticated AI analysis

Users also receive 1,000 monthly AI credits to use across Veo, Flow, and other features, along with 2TB of bundled cloud storage. The subscription further enhances NotebookLM with expanded audio overview limits and features aimed at educational and professional use.

Circle to Search Gets Smarter

Google has also enhanced Circle to Search with a new AI Mode, which is now live in India and the US. This upgraded version lets users go beyond visual identification to ask follow-up questions and get real-time contextual answers without switching apps.

Additionally, Circle to Search now works inside mobile games. By long-pressing the home button while playing, users can access walkthroughs, game tips, or even time-stamped video guides tailored to their current spot in the game.

Gemini AI Arrives on Pixel Watch

Google has also introduced Gemini AI on Pixel Watch models running Wear OS 4. Users can access the assistant directly from their wrist to ask questions, set reminders, draft messages, or get directions, bringing more utility and convenience to Google’s wearable lineup.