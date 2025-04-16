Google Pixel 9a launches in India: New design, AI features, and dual cameras at ₹49,999

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a in India, priced at ₹49,999, bringing several premium features from its flagship Pixel lineup into a more affordable A-series package. Available in Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian, the Pixel 9a boasts a redesigned flat profile, the brightest A-series display yet, and AI-powered capabilities through built-in Gemini support.

The Pixel 9a is now available online and in stores across India, with limited-period offers including a ₹3,000 instant cashback and 24-month no-cost EMI options via HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

The phone features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display that’s 35% brighter than its predecessor, reaching up to 2700 nits, and includes a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on a custom Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For photography, the Pixel 9a offers a significant upgrade with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The device introduces Macro Focus to the A-series for the first time, alongside features like Best Take, Magic Editor, Night Sight, Audio Magic Eraser, and Astrophotography.

One of the headline additions is the integration of Gemini AI, including Gemini Live, allowing users to engage in voice-based interactions, access Google Maps, Calendar, and YouTube, and even screen-share with the assistant for real-time help — a feature previously limited to higher-end Pixel models.

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Pixel 9a promises over 30 hours of usage on a single charge, and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. It is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, and Google claims it offers the best battery life of any Pixel device to date.

Google is positioning the Pixel 9a as an ideal first phone for kids, thanks to Family Link parental controls, School Time settings, and custom onboarding that helps guardians set up the device with ease.

As part of Google’s long-term support promise, the Pixel 9a will receive seven years of OS and security updates, matching the update cycle of premium Pixel devices. Features like Car Crash Detection, Theft Protection, and Find My Device live location sharing are also available on the device.