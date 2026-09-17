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Pixel phones targeted in zero-day attacks: Google urges users to update now

Pixel phones targeted in zero-day attacks: Google urges users to update now

Google’s latest Pixel security bulletin highlights a modem vulnerability that may have faced limited, targeted exploitation, making the September security update important for you with supported devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Pixel phones targeted in zero-day attacks: Google urges users to update nowGoogle warns Pixel users about a modem flaw that could be exploited in targeted attacks. (Photo: Google)

Google has flagged a security vulnerability in Pixel phones that may already be exploited in limited, targeted attacks. The issue is part of the company’s September 2026 security update and affects the modem component on Pixel devices. Tracked as CVE-2026-58704, the vulnerability is classified as a high-severity elevation-of-privilege flaw.

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Google has not disclosed details about who may be behind the exploitation or how the attacks are being carried out. However, its security bulletin indicates that the vulnerability may already be actively targeted. Pixel users should check the latest security patch to ensure the affected flaw is addressed.

What is the Pixel vulnerability?

According to Google’s September Pixel Update Bulletin, CVE-2026-58704 affects the Modem component and is classified as an Elevation of Privilege (EoP) vulnerability with a High severity rating. Google says there are indications that the vulnerability may be under “limited, targeted exploitation”.

An elevation-of-privilege flaw can allow an attacker to gain permissions or access beyond what they are normally authorised to have. However, Google has not shared technical details about how CVE-2026-58704 is being exploited in the wild.

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The vulnerability is included in Google’s September security release, which contains fixes for security issues affecting supported Pixel devices. The company has also not identified specific Pixel models that may have been targeted.

Check your Pixel security update

Google says security patch levels of 2026-09-05 or later address all issues associated with the 2026-09-05 security patch level and previous patch levels. The company also encourages customers to accept the available updates on their devices.

If you use a supported Pixel phone, go to your device’s software update settings and check whether the latest security patch is available. Installing the update will ensure your phone has the fixes covered by Google’s September Pixel security bulletin, including the patch for CVE-2026-58704.

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Google’s warning makes the September security update particularly relevant for Pixel users, given the indication of limited, targeted exploitation.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 10:05 AM IST
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