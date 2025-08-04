PlayStation 6 to feature major performance improvements while costing the same as PS5

Sony’s next-generation console, the PlayStation 6 (PS6), could deliver a massive leap in performance without pushing up the price, according to new leaks. While the official launch is still a few years away, new details suggest Sony is focused on making high-end gaming more affordable this time around.

The information comes from Moore’s Law Is Dead, a YouTube channel that claims to have accessed internal AMD documents from 2023. These documents reportedly outline key specifications of the PS6, indicating that the console could launch between late 2027 and early 2028. Sony has not confirmed any of the leaked details, and the YouTuber has cautioned that the specs may have changed since they were first shared.

Despite that, the overall direction seems clear: Sony is aiming for significantly better performance than both the PS5 and the upcoming PS5 Pro, all while keeping the starting price around $499, the same price at which the PlayStation 5 launched in 2020.

Big Performance, Smarter Design

The PS6 is expected to feature:

8x Zen 6 (or newer) CPU cores

40–48+ RDNA 5 compute units at 3GHz+

160W total board power (TBP)

GDDR7 memory on a 160-bit or 192-bit bus

Three times the rasterisation performance of the PS5

Chiplet-based architecture, possibly using AMD’s Navi 5 chips

Backwards compatibility with PS4 and PS5 titles

The focus appears to be on optimising efficiency and performance per dollar. The YouTuber compared Sony’s approach to the PlayStation 4 strategy, where the company deliberately avoided over-spec’ing the hardware in favour of a lower price point and wider appeal. By using a more power-efficient design, Sony could avoid the high price tags seen on more advanced consoles like the $700 PS5 Pro.

The PS6 is also rumoured to include AI-powered features to help maintain performance consistency and enhance gaming experiences.