PlayStation India announces massive holiday sale for gamers with discounts up to 60%

PlayStation India has officially revealed its festive end-of-year sale, bringing heavy price cuts to a wide variety of hardware and software. Fans looking to upgrade their setup or pick up the latest blockbusters will be able to take advantage of these deals starting from 23rd December 2025 until 5th January 2026. This promotion covers everything from the standard DualSense controllers to premium items like the PlayStation VR2 headset.

Huge Savings on Essential PS5 Accessories

The centrepiece of this holiday promotion is the range of discounts available for PlayStation 5 accessories. Standard DualSense wireless controllers in various colours, including white, black, and red, have seen their prices slashed to as low as Rs 4,490. Those interested in more specialised finishes, such as the Metallic Blue or Chrome Pearl editions, can pick them up for Rs 5,349.

For more competitive players, the high-end DualSense Edge wireless controller is reduced to Rs 15,990, representing a saving of Rs 3,000. However, the most significant discount in the audio category applies to the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, which have been dropped from their usual price of Rs 18,990 to just Rs 9,990. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and the PlayStation Portal remote player are also included in the sale, with the latter available for Rs 16,990.

Virtual reality enthusiasts have a major reason to celebrate this festive season as the PlayStation VR2 receives its biggest price cut yet. The headset is being offered at Rs 34,999, which is a substantial Rs 10,000 reduction from its standard retail price. This makes it an ideal time for PS5 owners to jump into immersive gaming experiences at a far more accessible price point.

Accessories Material Description MRP Promo Amount PROMO MRP DualSense Controller DualSense PS5 White 6,390 1,500 4,890 DualSense PS5 Black 6,390 1,500 4,890 DualSense PS5 White 5,990 1,500 4,490 DualSense PS5 Black 5,990 1,500 4,490 DualSense PS5 RED 6,390 1,500 4,890 DualSense Controller Grey Camo 6,390 1,500 4,890 DualSense Controller Ice Blue 6,390 1,500 4,890 PS5 DualSense MET Blue 6,390 1,500 4,890 PS5 DualSense MET Red 6,390 1,500 4,890 PS5 DualSense SILVER 6,390 1,500 4,890 PS5 DualSense MET Blue 6,849 1,500 5,349 PS5 DualSense MET Red 6,849 1,500 5,349 PS5 DualSense SILVER 6,849 1,500 5,349 PS5 DualSense CHRM TEAL 6,849 1,500 5,349 PS5 DualSenseCHRM PEARL 6,849 1,500 5,349 PS5 DualSenseCHRM INDIGO 6,849 1,500 5,349 DualSens Edge DualSense Edge™ Wireless Controller 18,990 3,000 15,990 PS VR2 PlayStation VR2/RUS/IND 44,999 10,000 34,999 Pulse Elite Wireless headset PULSE ELITE WIRELESS HEADSET 12,990 2,000 10,990 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds PULSE EXPLORE WIRELESS EARBUDS 18,990 9,000 9,990 PlayStation Portal PLAYSTATION PORTAL 18,990 2,000 16,990

Top Game Titles at Reduced Prices

A massive selection of first-party PlayStation games is also part of the holiday line-up. Recent hits like Astro Bot and Lost Soul Aside are being offered at Rs 3,199. Meanwhile, fans of cinematic action can grab Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7, or the recently released Death Stranding 2 for Rs 4,199.

PS5 game titles PS5 Lost Soul Aside MRP 4,199 Promo Amount 1,000 Promo MRP 3,199 PS5 Death Stranding 2 5,199 1,000 4,199 PS5 Astro Bot 4,199 1,000 3,199 PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered 3,199 1,600 1,599 PS5 Spider-Man 2 5,199 2,600 2,599 PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered 3,199 1,100 2,099 PS5 Helldivers 2 2,599 500 2,099 PS5 Rise of the Ronin 5,199 2,600 2,599 PS5 Stellar Blade 5,199 2,000 3,199 PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection 3,199 1,600 1,599 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition 4,199 1,600 2,599 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 5,199 2,600 2,599 PS5 God of War Ragnarok 5,199 3,100 2,099 PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake 5,199 2,600 2,599 PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut 5,199 2,600 2,599 PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut 3,199 1,600 1,599 PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 5,199 2,600 2,599 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) 4,199 2,100 2,099 PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) 4,199 2,100 2,099

Classic titles and remasters are seeing even deeper cuts to help players clear their backlogs. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are both priced at just Rs 1,599. Other popular games like God of War Ragnarok and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut have been reduced to Rs 2,099 and Rs 2,599, respectively.

Where to Buy and Sale Duration

The Holiday Sale is set to run for two weeks, giving shoppers plenty of time to find what they need before the offer ends in early January. These deals will be available through a variety of major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto. For those who prefer to shop in person, the discounts will also be live at authorised physical retailers such as Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.