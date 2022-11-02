'Please continue complaining': Elon Musk takes a dig at critics of $8 Twitter Blue fee

Elon Musk announced an $8 fee for the new Twitter Blue subscription. This will be the first time a Twitter user will have to pay for a verification badge. This new course of action by Musk has attracted a lot of criticism on the platform. But Musk has a strong reply for all complainants. He asked Twitter users to "continue complaining", but the $8 fee is not going anywhere.

In his tweet, he said, "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8". Earlier on Tuesday, Elon revealed that Twitter Blue would start charging an $8 fee from users in the US. He further explained the perks of the new subscription-based model. Musk also claimed that the pricing will be adjusted according to the purchasing power parity of the countries it will be launched in.

Elon Musk announced the change in Twitter Blue within the first week of his completing the takeover. The new changes are pitched to counter the problem of bots on the platform. Musk also aims to generate a steady source of revenue, apart from just advertisements.