PM Modi at IMC 2026 calls for stronger digital infrastructure, global cybercrime framework

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“Over the past 10–12 years, the mobile phone has emerged not only as a means of modern communication, but also as an important tool for good governance. It has remained at the core of our Digital India vision,” he said.

PM Modi also stated that India’s government policies helped make mobile technology more accessible, and that was possible with improved telecom infrastructure, expanding connectivity, and increasing smartphone manufacturing within the country. He said more phones began to be manufactured in India, helping strengthen domestic production.

“Through every such endeavor, access to mobile phones and data became significantly easier for the average Indian citizen,” he stated. Despite the progress, PM Modi stressed that cybercrime and deepfakes are the biggest challenge for India. Hence, to tackle the situation, he urged a global framework.

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“Cyber fraud and cybercrime do not respect borders. They have already crossed those boundaries,” he said. “Therefore, it is important that we work towards a global framework to address this. Governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions—all of them will have to be part of this framework.”

Furthermore, he acknowledged that mobile technology and advanced connectivity have ensured the democratisation of content creation and gaming and that it has also encouraged digital learning.