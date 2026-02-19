PM Modi presents MANAV Vision at the India AI Impact Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the MANAV Vision for AI at the AI Summit. He said the MANAV Vision will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world.

During his address at the Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said, manav means human and the MANAV vision will lay the groundwork for this link with human welfare. He said MANAV Vision stands for:

M – Moral and ethical systems on which AI should be based

A – Accountable governance meaning transparent rules and robust oversight

N – National sovereignty meaning ‘jiska data, uska adhikar’ (your data, your right)

A – Accessible and inclusive meaning AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly

V – Valid and legitimate meaning AI should be lawful and verifiable

PM Modi said it will be our benchmark to bring happiness and welfare to all with AI. “The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI,” said Modi.

"AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit,” said the prime minister.

He said AI might be making machines more intelligent but beyond that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. “There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever,” he said.

The prime minister added that the pace in which the world’s youth are embracing AI and taking ownership of it is commendable.