PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Summit in Feb 2026; Bill Gates, top tech CEOs confirm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega expo and opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 15 to 20. The global event is expected to bring together several heads of state and top executives from leading technology and multinational firms, with India aiming for a consensus declaration as a key outcome.

Host India expects the summit to build global consensus on critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) issues, with a strong focus on inclusion and the democratisation of AI resources. The participation of both the US and China has been confirmed, a significant development given their central role in shaping the global AI discourse.

“We have confirmations from Bill Gates, Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind CEO), Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe CEO), Marc Benioff (Salesforce CEO), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm CEO), Raj Subramaniam (FedEx CEO),” IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters.

On the key outcomes expected from the summit, Krishnan said the primary aim is “to get everyone on board”. He added that a consensus declaration would be an important deliverable.

“The idea is to enable building of some sort of consensus on key questions around AI...

“One very constructive thing is the way the focus has shifted from the first AI Summit which was primarily about AI safety to this one which is looking at impact and is forward-looking in terms of all the positive benefits that can be generated... so ways in which leaders' declaration can support that, support the inclusion agenda to ensure greater democratisation of AI resources and access to those resources, these would be key elements that we expect in the leaders' declaration,” he explained.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to promote global democratisation of AI, bridge the AI divide, support indigenous and local AI solutions, and enable ‘AI for Good’ initiatives across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and governance. Another key objective is to align global standards of AI governance and innovation with the needs of the developing world.

Seven working groups will drive the summit outcomes, focusing on AI for economic growth and social good, inclusion and social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, human capital and science, democratising AI resources and resilience, and innovation and efficiency.

The summit builds on the momentum of earlier global initiatives, including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris and Kigali AI summits.

Sources said prominent global leaders and industry figures expected to attend include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Krishnan said around 50 global CEOs and founders have already confirmed their participation, expressing confidence that the number would rise significantly after the holiday season. More than 100 countries are expected to be represented at the summit.

“Many international leaders from countries across the world have also confirmed participation, at the head of state, head of government-level or at a ministerial level... those numbers are also very substantial. We expect 15-20 countries to be represented at the head of state and head of government level, and more than 50 countries at the ministerial level,” he said.

India also expects strong participation from the global south, including countries from Africa and Latin America.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the expo, host a dinner event—likely on February 18—and attend the opening ceremony, leaders’ plenary and CEO roundtable on February 19, Krishnan said.

On India’s discussions with the US on joining the Pax Silica silicon supply chain initiative, Krishnan said talks are ongoing. “As far as Pax Silica is concerned that is an ongoing process of discussion between India and the US... it takes place in multiple levels... takes place in MEA... at the NSA level.

“In addition, there are aspects of that dialogue with which IT ministry is also concerned, that is the technical aspect... so that is an ongoing process,” he added.