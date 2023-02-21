Poco C55 with 50MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,499; check specifications, other details

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Poco C55 budget smartphone has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,499

The Poco device is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

The phone gets a unique leather-like back panel with a stitch running across vertically

Poco India has launched the new C55 budget smartphone in India. The new budget device is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The phone also gets a 50MP primary camera along with a 6.71-inch HD+ display.

Poco C55 Price and Availability

The Poco C55 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 10,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Poco India is also offering a 'special first-day price' of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The Poco C55 will be available in thee colours: Cool Blue, Power Black and Forest Green. The phones come with fake-leather back with a prominent stitch at the centre.

The first sale will happen on February 28 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Poco C55 Specifications

Poco C55 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a dual camera with one 50MP primary lens. The device also comes with a secondary camera lens. The Poco C55 comes with a 6.71-inch LCD display with HD+.

