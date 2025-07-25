Poco India head Himanshu Tandon resigns, likely to lead Nothing's CMF brand: Report

Himanshu Tandon, the executive who played a key role in establishing Poco as one of Xiaomi’s most successful sub-brands in recent years, has reportedly resigned from his position as Poco India Head. According to a Moneycontrol report, Tandon is expected to join CMF, the sub-brand of UK-based tech company Nothing, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

Advertisement

While the move has not been officially confirmed by either Poco or Nothing, sources familiar with the matter suggest that Tandon will soon take charge of CMF’s India operations. His departure marks a significant shift for all three parties involved, particularly at a time when India’s smartphone market is experiencing intense competition and change.

Tandon joined Poco as part of its founding team and took over the Indian business in 2022. Under his leadership, Poco gained considerable traction, reaching a 5.9% market share in Q1 2024 despite Xiaomi’s broader decline in India. He was widely credited with navigating the brand through a challenging market using a lean strategy, focused on community-driven growth and strong value offerings.

Reports suggest that Xiaomi was considering promoting Tandon to a broader leadership role within the company’s India business. However, Nothing appears to have approached him with an offer to lead CMF, a fast-growing sub-brand that has also recently moved its headquarters to India, indicating a clear shift in market priority.

Advertisement

Tandon’s potential move to CMF comes at a pivotal moment for the brand, which is aiming to establish itself as a major player in the ₹12,000–₹20,000 smartphone segment, a category long dominated by Xiaomi and other Chinese OEMs. Industry observers say Tandon’s deep knowledge of the Indian market, especially offline retail and distribution, could give CMF a strong operational edge in scaling its presence beyond online-first strategies.

Meanwhile, POCO’s parent firm Xiaomi continues to face challenges in India. The company's market share has fallen sharply, from 17% in 2022 to 7.8% in Q1 2025, according to IDC. A separate Canalys report states that Xiaomi shipped 5 million smartphones in India during Q2 2025, capturing a 13% share, including Poco units, while competitors like Vivo and Oppo saw annual growth of 31% and 24%, respectively. Vivo currently leads the market with 8.1 million shipments and a 21% share, including devices sold under the iQOO brand.

Advertisement

Xiaomi’s strategy of premiumisation has also struggled, with the cancellation of mid-premium launches like the Xiaomi 15 CIVI and an apparent return to budget-oriented devices. The company is also grappling with multiple high-level exits.

If confirmed, Tandon’s exit could be a setback for Poco at a time when it remains one of the few bright spots in Xiaomi’s India portfolio. His move to a rising rival like Nothing may further erode Xiaomi’s footing in a critical price segment and underscores the shifting power dynamics in India’s fiercely contested smartphone market.