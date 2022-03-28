Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695, 64MP primary camera

Poco has launched the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India which marks the debut of the 6nm Snapdragon 695 Soc for the X-Series. As the company announced, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in Poco’s X-Series to bring in a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Alongside, the device also has 67W MMT Sonic charging and a 64MP primary camera.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness along with a 120Hz refresh rate, this, as Poco explains, should make the “day-to-day performance of the phone innately fluid”.

On the camera front, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has three cameras on the back - a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W MMT Sonic charging support that can power the phone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. This MMT split charging tech prevents the battery from overheating.

This smartphone is the first of the X-Series devices that features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 that has a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz coupled with fast UFS 2.2 storage (upto 128GB), along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Poco X4 Pro 5G also has an integrated 5G modem that has up to seven 5G bands tuned for the Indian market.

The smartphone features an option for memory expansion via a microSD card and can be expanded up to 1TB. Other features on the Poco X4 Pro 5G include dual stereo speakers, a glass back, etc.

Poco X4 Pro 5G price and availability

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available in three colours - Poco Yellow, Laser Blue, and Laser Black. The smartphone will go on sale on April 5, starting at noon, on Flipkart. There are three variants of Poco X4 Pro 5G that are going to be available - a 6GB/64GB (Rs 18,999), a 6GB/128GB (Rs 19,999), and an 8GB/128GB (Rs 21,999).

HDFC credit and debit card users can avail a flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on the devices and users can also exchange their older Poco X-series smartphones (like the Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro) for the new device and avail an additional Rs 3,000 discount.

Also Read: Redmi Note 11S 5G may be rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G, certification website hints

Also Read: Poco M4 Pro launched in India, price starts from Rs 14,999