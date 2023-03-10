Poco X5 5G to launch in India on March 14; check expected specifications and price

Poco, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest mid-range device, the Poco X5 5G in India. The phone is set to hit the Indian market on March 14 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The company has confirmed that the phone will be released in black, blue, and green colourways, with a design that matches that of its sibling, the Poco X5 Pro.

The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 12 pm and will be accessible to the public through Poco's social media platforms. The company has also teased that the Poco X5 5G will come with exciting features, including a huge camera island, similar to that of the Poco X5 Pro, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top end.

In terms of specifications, the Poco X5 5G boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ screen resolution. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, it features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie shooter for capturing high-quality selfies.

The phone comes equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, which can last up to a day with heavy usage. It runs on the latest MIUI 13 based on Android 12. However, it remains unclear whether the Poco X5 will receive timely software updates in India.

Poco has teased that the phone will come with an affordable sub-Rs 20,000 price tag. Nonetheless, the exact pricing details are still unknown and will be announced during the launch event.

