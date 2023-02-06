Poco X5 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 with 120Hz AMOLED display; check features, availability

Poco has launched the new X5 series. The devices come with an AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets power the devices. The Poco X5 Pro will be launching in India but the X5 5G will only be available in the global market.

Poco X5 Pro Price and Availability

The Poco X5 Pro has been priced at Rs 22,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The prices can be brought down by Rs 2,000 with the help of an instant discount for buyers with ICICI credit and debit cards.

The Poco X5 Pro will be available from 13 February at 12PM from Flipkart.

Poco X5 Pro Specs

The Poco X5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset with up to 13GB RAM (including 5GB virtual RAM).

The Poco X5 Pro gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz Adaptive and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display has a high PPI of 395, a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, and supports True 10 Bit, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and a brightness range of 500/900 nits (typ/peak).

The device has a plastic back and frame with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and weighs 181g. It also has an IP53 rating, making it slightly resistant to water and dust.

The Poco X5 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The device also supports 5W wired reverse charging and has no support for wireless charging.

The rear camera features a 108MP f/1.9 ISOCELL HM2 lens, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and 2MP macro lens. It also supports video modes including 4K recording, slow motion, and 'Vlog' mode. The front camera is 16MP with an F2.45 aperture and supports 1080p @ 60FPS and 30FPS video recording.

The phone gets dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual microphones with Dolby ATMOS support. The device also has a 12-layer graphite heat dissipation cooling system and comes with an in-box case and protective film.

Poco X5

The Poco X5 has green, blue, and black color options. The Poco X5 comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset with RAM extension technology. The phone can get up to 13GB RAM (including 5GB virtual RAM).

Poco X5 has been launched at a price of $199 for the variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at $249.