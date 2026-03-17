Poco X8 Pro Series launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs: Price starts at Rs 32,999

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has launched its new generation X series smartphones, the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max, in India. The smartphones flaunts a minimalist design, but with powerful features that include the latest MediaTek Dimensity chip, improved camera, and more.

In addition, Poco has also announced a special edition POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition phone with a unique design profile inspired by Iron Man. Here's everything you need to know.

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Poco X8 Pro Series: Specifications and features

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max come with a similar design consisting of a pill-shaped rear camera module, dynamic RGB lights, and a flat design. Both devices offer enhanced durability with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water protection.

The X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, whereas the X8 Pro comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. However, both offer 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 3500nits peak brightness.

For performance, the Poco X8 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and the X8 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor.

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Both models come with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. However, the main camera on X8 Pro Max uses a LightFusion 600 sensor.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, and the X8 Pro is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, with both supporting 100W fast wired charging.

Poco X8 Pro Series: Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Whereas the Poco X8 Pro Max is priced at Rs 42,999 for the 256GB storage variant. Buyers can also avail a Rs 3,000 bank discount on selected bank cards. The sale for the Poco X8 Pro series starts on March 23 on Flipkart.