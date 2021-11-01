Polygon launches BUIDL IT 2k21 hackathon; participants can bag cash prizes worth $100,000

Polygon, which is one of the most adopted crypto blockchains globally, has announced its BUIDL IT 2k21 Hackathon in collaboration with Devfolio, the country's largest and fastest-growing community of builders. BUIDL IT 2k21 is India's first Polygon-native hackathon. Through this hackathon, Polygon aims to promote Web3 technology and culture among Indian hackers.

“We are excited to announce Polygon BUIDL IT 2k21 hackathon in collaboration with DevFolio. BUIDL IT is an exclusively created platform for the Indian ecosystem. We look forward to supporting a new wave of builders in their decentralised Web3 development. We hope this hackathon will encourage and empower Indian developers, entrepreneurs, artists and students to embark on their journey to a more civil internet where users control their data and privacy,” said Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Hackathon is an opportunity for participants, be it veterans or newbies, to upgrade their skills in building and contributing to the Web3 ecosystem. Participants can compete for best DeFi Project(s), best NFT/Gaming Project(s), best Tooling, best Web3 integration in a Web2 product, Best tutorials, best community choice projects, pool prizes and special prizes.

Winners can bag prizes worth over $100,000 (Rs 75 lakh). Participants having the best projects will get a chance to pitch, incubate and raise venture capital from investors like Sequoia Capital, Elevation Capital, Sino Global, JumpCapital among others.



