Porsche's next EV will charge wirelessly: Here are all the details

Porsche is set to become the first carmaker to bring wireless charging for electric vehicles into series production, with the technology debuting on the upcoming all-electric Cayenne. The German automaker announced that the new system will be unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich next week, ahead of the Cayenne EV’s launch later this year.

Advertisement

The inductive charging system aims to do away with thick, unwieldy cables, instead offering a more convenient way for owners to power their cars at home. The setup is fairly straightforward: a 110-pound ground plate, connected to the home’s electrical grid, is installed in a garage or driveway. A receiver plate integrated into the underbody of the Cayenne aligns with it when parked. Once in position, the system transfers energy via a magnetic field, similar to how wireless charging works on a smartphone.

The system delivers up to 11 kW with around 90% efficiency, putting it on par with traditional wired AC charging. The floor plate, which is air-cooled, can operate in a wide range of temperatures, from -40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Porsche has also included several safety measures, including motion sensors, object detection, and a pause button.

Advertisement

Charging management is handled through the My Porsche app, which enables remote software updates, timer-based charging, and battery preconditioning. The Cayenne EV even lowers itself slightly to optimise alignment with the pad for maximum efficiency.

Michael Steiner, Porsche’s board member for development, said: “Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility. We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”

While BMW experimented with a similar solution in 2019, it never made it to mass production. Porsche’s move marks the first time wireless charging will be available as an option on a production EV, though it must be selected at the time of purchase and cannot be retrofitted onto existing models.

Advertisement

The Cayenne EV is due later this year, while the floor plate itself will go on sale in 2026 via Porsche Centres and online. Pricing details have not yet been revealed, but the system is expected to command a premium.