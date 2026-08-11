Portronics brings Lithius Pro USB-C rechargeable AA and AAA lithium-ion batteries

USB-C port built into the battery

With Lithius Pro, you can remove the battery from your device and connect a USB-C cable directly to it. This means you don't need a dedicated charging dock or a proprietary battery charger.

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Portronics offers the Lithius Pro in AA and AAA sizes. The AA version has a rated capacity of 2,066mAh, while the AAA version is rated at 542mAh. The company positions the batteries for devices including gaming controllers, wireless mice, cameras, torches, remotes, and other everyday gadgets.

The idea is particularly convenient if you already carry a USB-C cable for your phone or other electronics. You can simply use the same cable and a USB power source to recharge the cells.

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The batteries also feature an LED charging indicator, while Portronics lists protection features designed to guard against issues such as overcurrent and over-discharge.

Portronics Lithius Pro price in India

The Lithius Pro AA is currently listed at Rs 549, down from a listed MRP of Rs 799. The Lithius Pro AAA is priced at Rs 499, compared with a listed MRP of Rs 899. Both prices are for the current listings on Portronics' website and can change depending on offers.

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The bigger advantage here isn't necessarily the price. It is the convenience of eliminating a separate battery charger.

For you, these batteries could make sense if you regularly replace AA or AAA cells in high-use gadgets. If you only use batteries occasionally in a wall clock or remote, conventional rechargeable or disposable options may still be sufficient.

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The Lithius Pro's key selling point is simple - your everyday USB-C cable can double as your battery charger.