AI meets football: How Premier League's partnership with Adobe could change the fan experience

Adobe is changing the football fan experience as it inks a new partnership with the Premier League. Supporters will be able to design their own team badges and kits using Adobe Express, a user-friendly content creation app powered by Adobe’s Firefly generative AI.

These features will be built directly into the new Fantasy Premier League website and app for the 2025/26 season. Adobe’s AI will also help fans generate images and videos from simple prompts, cut long videos into short social clips, and even edit their own photos by removing or inserting objects, all designed to make fan-created content more engaging and shareable.

Hyper-Personalised Digital Experience Across Web and App

The partnership is also aimed at making the Premier League’s digital platforms more personalised than ever. Using Adobe’s Experience Platform and a range of data tools, the League will tailor content and updates to individual fans based on their behaviour, location, and preferences.

This means fans will receive real-time push notifications about transfer alerts or matchday drama delivered through the app or website.

Smarter Engagement, On and Off the Pitch

With the help of Adobe’s Customer Journey Analytics, the League will gain deeper insights into how fans interact with digital content, from emails and app visits to video preferences. This data will allow for more accurate targeting, such as sending highlight reels of a supporter’s favourite player rather than a generic match recap.

Future plans could include location-based messaging when fans enter a stadium, or performance-driven emails to Fantasy Premier League managers, helping them stay competitive throughout the season.

“This exciting partnership provides us with the tools to better understand and deliver what our fans need and want digitally,” said Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer at the Premier League.

“Bringing the power of Adobe to the most watched football league in the world, fans now have new AI-powered ways to engage and experience the moments that matter,” said Rachel Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, Enterprise at Adobe.