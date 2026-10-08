Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
'Premiumisation is no longer just a big-city trend': Amazon's Aman Deep Lohan on GIF 2026

'Premiumisation is no longer just a big-city trend': Amazon's Aman Deep Lohan on GIF 2026

Amazon India is seeing stronger demand beyond major cities, while premium appliances, health products and faster deliveries emerge as key trends ahead of the Great Indian Festival.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 6:17 PM IST
'Premiumisation is no longer just a big-city trend': Amazon's Aman Deep Lohan on GIF 2026Amazon India sees rising demand for premium products and faster deliveries across smaller cities. (Photo: linkedin/Aman Deep Lohan)

Amazon India has entered its Great Indian Festival with strong momentum across home, kitchen, and outdoor categories, but the biggest growth isn't coming only from major cities. Aman Deep Lohan, Director, Home, Kitchens and Outdoors, Amazon India, told Business Today that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities contributed around 60-70% of the growth seen during the company’s recent Prime Day event. He also highlighted a growing preference for premium products, including smart home appliances and higher-priced health and wellness products. Alongside this, Amazon is betting heavily on faster deliveries, with its Amazon Now service already operating across 120 cities.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, iPhone 16 at ₹76,999: Apple’s price gap gets surprisingly small during Amazon, Flipkart festive sale

Premium products find more buyers beyond big cities

Lohan said Amazon Now currently operates through nearly 800 micro-fulfilment centres, delivering hundreds of thousands of products within 10-15 minutes. Orders through the service are doubling every quarter, and the business is already running at a $1 billion annualised run rate.

Amazon’s broader delivery network now offers more than 1 million products for same-day delivery and over 4 million products for next-day delivery across 19,000 pin codes.

Another trend Amazon is seeing is premiumisation. Smart home and kitchen appliances are growing three times compared with last year and now contribute more than 15-20%. This includes robotic vacuum cleaners, induction cooktops and smart water purifiers, with demand also coming from smaller cities.

Advertisement

Must Read: 'It's Now or Never': Amazon’s Zeba Khan talks about India's playbook for the Great Indian Festival 2026

The same trend is visible in health and wellness, where treadmills and smart bands priced above Rs 20,000-30,000 are growing faster than entry-level products.

Amazon expands premium brand selection

Lohan said Amazon has continued adding global and direct-to-consumer brands. He cited brands such as Atamburg, which has grown nearly five to seven times over the past two years, Lego and SharkNinja.

For the Great Indian Festival, customers can expect deals that Amazon describes as some of the lowest prices of the year, along with bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Going forward, Lohan pointed out that Amazon will continue to focus on three areas - wider and more relevant selection, better value, and faster delivery. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more