Primebook’s next laptop series will bring Linux apps to PrimeOS, up to 40% performance boost, and more

Primebook, the Shark Tank India-funded laptop brand, is set to launch its third generation of laptops, with expanded capabilities of its Android-based PrimeOS beyond the traditional app ecosystem. The laptop is also teased to deliver significant performance gains, shifting from the MediaTek Helio G99 processor to the MediaTek Genio 720.
Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook, told Business Today that the company is designing the new generation around the changing computing needs of users rather than a single use case. “Personal computing needs to account for the fact that a user’s computing requirements can change significantly over the life of a device,” Mahant said. He added that Primebook wants its devices to have enough “capability headroom” to accommodate users as their requirements become more sophisticated.