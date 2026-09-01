Primebook’s next laptop series will bring Linux apps to PrimeOS, up to 40% performance boost, and more

Primebook expands beyond Android

The upcoming Primebook laptops will support selected Linux applications and a Linux terminal natively through PrimeOS, alongside Android applications. This way, users can smoothly run tools such as VS Code, GIMP, LibreOffice, MySQL Workbench and Postman on the laptop. Windows software will continue to be available through the company’s subscription-based PrimeX Cloud PC service.

These laptops may come as a flexible alternative to conventional computing platforms, where the operating system often determines which applications and software users can access. Primebook is combining multiple computing environments into one, giving access to Android apps through PrimeOS, Linux apps, and Windows software through PrimeX Cloud PC.

Up to 40% performance boost

Primebook is also promising performance upgrades with its third-generation laptops. It is expected to deliver up to 40% higher performance than the second generation with the new MediaTek Genio 720. Primebook says the new chips will help the laptops run faster and more responsively across everyday tasks and demanding workloads.

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Apart from these details, the company has not revealed the full specifications, pricing or launch date of the upcoming third-generation laptops. Further details are expected to be revealed closer to the launch. The upcoming launch aims at the future of personal computing that should not be tied to a single operating system. With new-generation laptops, the company is planning to make PrimeOS a broader computing platform rather than simply an Android-based laptop operating system.