Promate launches world’s first 160W GaNFast universal travel adapter for global power on the go

Promate Technologies has announced the launch of the world’s first 160W GaNFast universal travel adapter, the TripMate-GaN160, designed to deliver ultra-fast charging for multiple high-power devices in one compact form. The global debut took place on April 10, with the device now available for ₹8,999 exclusively via Amazon India.

Built for the frequent flyer or digital nomad, the adapter brings together cutting-edge Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, a 2500W universal AC socket, three PD USB-C ports (up to 140W), and a 60W USB-A port, all while being 60% smaller than conventional travel bricks.

Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of Sales, India and SAARC, Promate Technologies, “At Promate Technologies, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance the everyday experiences of modern travelers. The launch of the world's first 160W GaNFast Universal Travel Adapter, TripMate-GaN160, is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. With its compact design, next-gen GaNFast technology, and multi-device fast charging capabilities, we are revolutionizing the way people stay powered on the go. Whether for business or leisure, this is the ultimate travel companion for seamless global connectivity.”

Key Features of TripMate-GaN160:

• 160W Total Output: Enough juice to fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16”, gaming laptops, tablets, and phones — all at once.

• GaNFast™ Tech: Enables faster charging with less heat and bulk.

• Triple USB-C (PD 140W) + USB-A (60W): Covers both legacy and next-gen device needs.

• Universal AC Socket: Works in over 150 countries with interchangeable plugs for US, UK, EU, and AU standards.

• Multi-Protect Safety System: 10A fuse, overcharge protection, and thermal control.

For power users, this adapter makes it possible to charge high-performance devices like MacBook Pro 16” (140W), Dell XPS 17, and Razer Blade 15 on the go, without sacrificing speed or safety.

The TripMate-GaN160 is now available in black and can be ordered from Amazon.in or explored further at www.promate.net.