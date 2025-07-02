PS5 prices hiked in India! Here's how much the gaming console costs now

Sony has quietly increased the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India, weeks after similar hikes were implemented across markets including the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The price of the digital-only console has gone up by ₹5,000, from ₹44,990 to ₹49,990, as reflected on Sony’s official ShopAtSC website.

The price hike was first spotted by tipster High Chaos Run and has since been confirmed through official listings. However, Sony has not yet issued a public statement acknowledging the revision in pricing. The PS5 Disc Edition continues to retail at ₹54,990, while the Fortnite bundle of the Digital Edition remains listed at the previous ₹44,990 price point, raising further questions about the inconsistency.

The company had previously attributed similar price hikes in other regions to what it described as a “challenging economic environment,” citing high inflation, currency fluctuations, and macroeconomic instability as key reasons behind the move.

This isn’t the first time Sony has adjusted PS5 pricing. During a recent Summer Sale, the PS5 Digital and Disc Editions were temporarily available at ₹39,990 and ₹49,990, respectively, significantly lower than their current rates.

Interestingly, third-party retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart have not yet updated their pricing for the digital edition. Accessories, including the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset, have not seen any changes in pricing so far.

Sony’s move comes at a time when the company is facing slower sales growth. At its earnings call in May, Sony reported having sold 18.5 million PS5 units globally in FY24, a drop from 20.8 million units the previous year.