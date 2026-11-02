PV Sindhu calls Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable a ‘game changer’, says she has been using it herself

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PV Sindhu calls Temple a 'game changer'

In a post on X, Sindhu said, "I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer! I have been working closely with Deepi and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metric, not just for me, but for athletes in general. And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building.

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I’ve been using it myself, and I genuinely think it’s a game changer! 💪❤️ I’ve been working closely with Deepi and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general. And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they’re building. It’s honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective 💪❤️ — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 1, 2026

Temple is a compact, head-worn wearable that attaches to the skin near the temple using adhesive patches called Grips. Instead of sitting on the wrist like a smartwatch, it uses optical sensors to monitor physiological signals associated with cerebral blood flow.

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Its proprietary BrainFlow technology interprets these signals. The device also generates an Entropy score, ranging from 1 to 250, to indicate physiological strain. Factors such as exercise, sleep, stress and caffeine can influence this score. The idea is to offer athletes additional insights into their body’s response to physical and other demands.

Temple pre-orders, price and heart rate accuracy claims

Pre-orders are now open through Temple’s website and mobile app. Early-access listings indicate a price of around ₹85,000, including a lifetime software subscription. The first batch follows a made-to-order model, with deliveries expected within approximately three months. The website briefly faced heavy traffic after pre-orders opened, but Goyal later confirmed that it was back online. Orders were also working through the app.

Separately, Goyal’s internal study compared Temple with Apple Watch Series 12, WHOOP MG, Fitbit Air, Garmin FR970 and Oura Ring 5, using a Polar H10 chest strap as the reference. He claimed Temple recorded the lowest heart rate measurement error across the tested conditions, including high-intensity exercise. Independent research is also underway, and Goyal has invited further testing.