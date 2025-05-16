Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 announced, to be featured on Vivo, Realme phones soon

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio, aimed at bringing advanced multimedia and AI capabilities to a broader range of smartphones.

The new chipset is designed to offer enhanced performance across key areas, with Qualcomm claiming a 27% improvement in CPU performance, a 30% faster GPU for graphic rendering, and a 65% increase in AI capabilities compared to the previous generation. The platform includes features such as on-device generative AI assistants, support for large language models, and stable diffusion image generation.

Qualcomm stated that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 would also feature select components from its Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite and Snapdragon Sound technology. For the first time outside the 8-series, it will support the company's Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) technology, which is intended to improve wireless audio and connectivity experiences.

Qualcomm announced that Honor, Vivo, and Realme are expected to adopt the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in upcoming smartphones, with the first commercial devices expected to be announced within May.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Chris Patrick, said the platform aims to make AI-driven features more accessible by embedding them into the hardware layer.

Honor and Vivo have also confirmed plans to integrate the new platform into their next-generation smartphones, highlighting improvements in performance and user experience.

Qualcomm continues to focus on AI, high-performance computing, and connectivity across its product lines. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is positioned to offer many of the premium features typically found in flagship devices to mid-tier smartphones.