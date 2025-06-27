Qualcomm to use Samsung's foundry for 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chips in Galaxy S26 series

Samsung and Qualcomm are deepening their long-standing collaboration with a significant technological leap. The two companies are preparing to introduce a special version of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, built using Samsung’s own cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing process. This marks a departure from earlier “for Galaxy” chips, which typically featured only minor performance enhancements over the standard Qualcomm versions.

Codenamed ‘Kaanapali’, after a resort area in Hawaii, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will come in two versions: a standard edition produced by TSMC using its 3nm process, and a premium variant known as ‘Kaanapali S’. This exclusive version is being developed specifically for Samsung and will be manufactured in Samsung’s own foundry using the advanced 2nm node.

This move could result in notable improvements in power efficiency, thermal management, and performance for Samsung’s flagship smartphones. The first device expected to showcase this new 2nm chip is the Galaxy S26 series, set for launch in 2026.

Currently, the Galaxy S25 series uses a modified Snapdragon 8 Elite chip based on a 3nm process, with slightly higher clock speeds, around 4.47GHz compared to the standard 4.32GHz. The shift to a 2nm architecture in the next generation promises a more substantial performance jump than what users have seen in prior "for Galaxy" editions.

If successful, this partnership could give Samsung a notable edge in the premium smartphone market by combining Qualcomm's chip design expertise with Samsung’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung and Qualcomm are said to be working together on a separate initiative known as ‘Trailblazer’, which is expected to focus on non-mobile semiconductor applications.

Notably, rising production costs at TSMC, the current leader in chip manufacturing, have prompted some customers to explore alternatives. As a result, Samsung’s foundry is gaining attention, potentially offering the company a stronger foothold in the semiconductor industry.