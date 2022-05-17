Qualcomm’s May 20 event might launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm has a launch event scheduled for May 20, and we might see the company announce two new chipsets. A teaser posted on Weibo confirmed that the company is going to roll out the latest updates to its Snapdragon processor lineup and the event is going to be live-streamed, at least within China, as 9to5Google reports.

The event is going to be held at 8 pm Chinese local time on May 20 and is being called “Snapdragon Night”.

While Qualcomm has not confirmed what exactly is coming our way, the company is expected to update its flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a new ‘Plus’ version. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is going to move production to TSMC over Samsung and is going to be manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process, and is also expected to bring in “minor GPU upgrades”. According to reports, “Qualcomm was planning to shift its flagship chip orders to TSMC as the Taiwanese firm’s 4nm fabrication process offers more yield and stable chips”.

The new chip is going to power Samsung’s new foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and also the OSOM OV1, the “privacy-focused phone from the folks behind Essential”.

We expect more mobile companies to announce which devices the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus should power once it is official.

Additionally, Qualcomm might also announce the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip at the event. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is going to be Qualcomm’s first mid-range chip and is expected to power one of Oppo’s upcoming devices (the Oppo Reno 8 series which is launching on May 23) along with other mid-range 5G devices to be launched this year.

Also Read: Indian govt, semiconductor industry solidify partnership, 3 MoUs inked

Also Read: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ tipped for May launch, flagship phones likely to debut in June