Qualcomm’s ‘tapes-out’ 2nm chip design with their Indian design labs

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has completed the tape-out of a 2-nanometer semiconductor design, a milestone that underscores the growing role of its Indian engineering teams in the development of next-generation chips.

The design work was carried out across Qualcomm’s engineering centres in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, which together form the company’s largest engineering footprint outside the US. Tape-out marks the final stage of chip design before manufacturing, and is considered a critical benchmark in advanced semiconductor development.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The achievement was showcased at Qualcomm’s Bengaluru facility during a recent visit by India’s electronics and IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“India is increasingly at the center of how advanced semiconductor technologies are being designed for the future. Seeing Qualcomm’s work here, its engineering strength, deep design capabilities, and long-standing commitment to India, is truly impressive. Milestones like this demonstrate how far India’s design ecosystem has come and align strongly with our vision of building a globally competitive semiconductor industry,” Vaishnaw said.

By executing a 2-nanometer tape-out, Qualcomm has reinforced India’s position as a critical hub for high-end semiconductor design, even as the country works to establish its first commercial fabrication facilities.

The development aligns with New Delhi’s broader push to move India up the semiconductor value chain.

Advertisement

For consumers, chips built on 2-nanometer technology are expected to deliver improved performance, longer battery life and more advanced on-device artificial intelligence capabilities in smartphones and other connected devices.

As Qualcomm prepares its next generation of mobile and AI-focused processors, its Indian design centres are increasingly emerging as a core pillar of the company’s global semiconductor roadmap.