Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K STARVIS 2 review: Clarity and confidence behind the wheel

The Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K STARVIS 2 is designed for Indian driving conditions, promising clear footage across day, night and indoor scenarios. With its Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, 3.2-inch display and GPS tagging, it aims to provide reliable evidence on the road.

Launched at Rs 13,990, the front-only version is now available for Rs 9,990. For those seeking wider coverage, Qubo also offers a rear camera version at Rs 12,990 (down from its earlier Rs 21,990).

Night performance

In residential areas with limited lighting, the dashcam captures surroundings with clarity.

On open roads, the Sony STARVIS 2 sensor handles bright headlights and low streetlights well, preserving most details. Some glare is noticeable, but the road edges remain clearly visible.

Daylight recording

Daytime recording is sharp, with well-balanced colors and good exposure handling. Road markings, vehicles and even graffiti on walls are clearly visible, making this dashcam reliable for highway drives and city traffic alike.

Indoor & low-light parking

In dark parking lots, the STARVIS 2 sensor keeps the frame bright and detailed, showing parked cars and lane markings clearly, crucial for tight spaces or incidents inside basements.

Even while moving through entry ramps with mixed lighting, the dashcam maintains stable exposure, avoiding grainy or washed-out footage.

GPS & speed overlay

Each recording comes with an overlay of timestamp, GPS coordinates and vehicle speed. This data can be extremely useful in case of disputes or insurance claims. The information is neatly placed and doesn't obstruct visibility in the footage.

Verdict

From the test footage, the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro 3K STARVIS 2 proves its strength in all conditions, be it bright daylight, dimly lit streets or underground parking. Its low-light performance, 1TB storage support and supercapacitor durability make it a strong contender.

At Rs 9,990 for the front camera and Rs 12,990 for the front + rear version, Qubo offers excellent value for money. For anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich dashcam under Rs 15,000, this model is easy to recommend. However, it should be noted that this review is based solely on the front camera version.