Rain or shine, will you be mine? Here's how Google is celebrating Valentine's Day

The new Valentine's Day Google Doodle commemorates the tradition of expressing affection to loved ones on this special day through gifts and greetings

Google has released a unique Valentine's Day Doodle to celebrate the day of love. This new Doodle follows a long-standing tradition from the search giant publishing art celebrating Valentine's Day.  

The new Google Doodle uses a cute animation of two water droplets moving parallelly. But they decided to combine together to form a heart heart

Google claims that the new Valentine's Day Doodle commemorates the tradition of expressing affection to loved ones on this special day through gifts and greetings.

The Search giant being a Search engine also threw a fact in the mix. Interestingly, during the Middle Ages, February 14th was considered the beginning of mating season for birds in countries such as England and France, and this is believed to have led to the celebration of Valentine's Day as a day of love. The tradition grew in popularity in the 17th century and is now observed globally. 

In a post Google stated, "Rain or shine, will you be mine? Today’s Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more."

How to see new Google Doodle 

You can see the new Google Doodle by simply entering 'Google.com' in the search bar on either a phone or a PC. 

Published on: Feb 14, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 14, 2023, 8:04 AM IST
