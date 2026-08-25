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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphones

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphones

Amazon’s Raksha Bandhan Store brings together discounted gadgets, quick-delivery Rakhis and personalised presents, giving shoppers plenty of choices across budgets and sibling preferences.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphonesBest Raksha Bandhan tech gifts include smartphones, headphones and personalised presents.

Raksha Bandhan often brings the familiar question: what should you gift your sibling? From smartphones and accessories to cameras, headphones, and personalised keepsakes, you have plenty of choices this festive season. But with so many options, finding something useful, thoughtful, and suited to your sibling’s interests can take time.

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Must Read: Dyson, Philips hair-care gifts to upgrade your sibling’s daily routine this Rakshabandhan

If you are planning to shop, Amazon’s festive store brings together gadgets and gifting options across different price points. Whether your sibling enjoys gaming, music, photography or personalised presents, these picks could help you find a suitable gift without spending hours browsing.

Best smartphones and accessories for Raksha Bandhan

If your sibling is due for a tech upgrade, these options stand out:

  • iPhone 17 Pro: Priced at ₹1,44,990, it offers AI-powered experiences, advanced cameras and long-lasting battery life.
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Available at ₹93,849, it comes with AI features, advanced cameras and an immersive display.
  • OnePlus Nord CE6: Priced at ₹37,999, it offers a powerful processor and advanced camera capabilities.
  • Redmi Turbo 5: At ₹41,999, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, 7,540mAh battery, 100W HyperCharge and 120Hz AMOLED display.

Must Read: Top tech gifts to surprise your sibling this Rakshabandhan 2026

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  • iQOO Z11x 5G: Priced at ₹27,999, it comes with a Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, 7,200mAh battery, 120Hz display and AI-enabled features.
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: The tablet features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and ample storage, making it suitable for entertainment, creativity and staying connected.
  • Power banks: The Philips 10,000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank costs ₹1,269, while the Portronics Power Shutter 20,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank is priced at ₹1,998.

Cameras, audio and personalised Raksha Bandhan gifts

In case you want beyond smartphones, these picks cover photography, music and personalised gifting:

  • Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: Priced at ₹6,999, the instant camera offers an easy-to-use photography experience in a compact design.
  • Sony WH-1000XM6: Available at ₹35,990, these wireless headphones feature advanced noise cancellation, high-fidelity sound and up to 30 hours of battery life.
  • Premium Acrylic Rakhi Thali Set: Available for ₹499, combining the Rakhi with festive essentials.
  • Personalised LED acrylic lamp: The lampees Raksha Bandhan LED Acrylic Lamp for Brother & Sister costs ₹1,599.
  • Personalised sister lamp: The No.1 Sister Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker is priced at ₹1,599.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 10:48 AM IST
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