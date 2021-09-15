Rakuten India forays into B2B tech products; launches made-in-India SixthSense platform

Rakuten India, the technology and innovation centre for Japan-based Rakuten group, has forayed into B2B technology products with the launch of its new ‘Code to Customer’ observability platform - Rakuten SixthSense. Developed in India, Rakuten SixthSense claims to provide businesses and IT leaders intuitive end-to-end visibility of the entire IT environment, from development to business operations. Rakuten SixthSense is launching in India and will gradually be rolled out to other global regions.

“Rakuten SixthSense is our first product launch as a part of our B2B business strategy in India. We will be collaborating with multiple companies to make this product a success. As it is a product “Made in India”, we also plan to liaison with government agencies to help address their technology needs,” says Sunil Gopinath, CEO, Rakuten India.

This SixthSense platform is designed to enable organisations to have a complete view of their data across the IT systems, applications, and business impact and allows continual improvements based on the operational findings.

The company believes that with a significant increase in data generated from across the business, there is an urgent need, especially in the midst of a continuously transforming digital environment, to glean insights from data at a faster rate and with a higher ROI for businesses to stay competitive.

Claimed to be the largest hub amongst Rakuten's nine technology hubs outside Japan, Rakuten India has been developing solutions for Rakuten’s global ecosystem of over 70 businesses since 2014. Apart from providing software development and operations for the Rakuten group companies, Rakuten India also builds products and spearhead innovation initiatives.

From a small team of 140 employees in 2016, Rakuten India has over 1,500 full-time employees and plans to double the number of employees in the next 2-3 years. “We will continue to be the largest technology and innovative center of Rakuten group outside of Japan. In the future, we are expecting that the launch of additional B2B products apart from Rakuten SixthSense will fuel the company’s expansion plans in India,” says Gopinath.

Rakuten India provides technology support for software development operations and product development to almost all the Rakuten group businesses globally. This includes technology collaboration with e-commerce, fintech, media, travel, sport, mobile companies in Japan, Rakuten rewards, advertising and data business in Europe and America as well as various businesses in the APAC region.

