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Rapid AI growth threatens to unemployment spike beyond historic recession levels by 2030; Anthropic study

Rapid AI growth threatens to unemployment spike beyond historic recession levels by 2030; Anthropic study

Anthropic’s working paper titled “Economic Scenarios for Transformative AI” revealed how AI will have an impact on US economic growth, jobs, wages, and more by 2030.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Rapid AI growth threatens to unemployment spike beyond historic recession levels by 2030; Anthropic studyAnthropic's Economic Scenarios for Transformative AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is rapidly progressing with advanced capabilities, automation, and increasingly powerful tools, transforming the way people work and interact with technology. With advancement, AI is projected to accelerate economic growth by 2030, but it may also come with repercussions such as a decline in knowledge workers and job displacement with growing automation, as per the Anthropic Institute working paper.

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Anthropic’s working paper titled “Economic Scenarios for Transformative AI” revealed how AI will have an impact on US economic growth, jobs, wages, and more by 2030. However, it says that the actual outcome will depend on several factors such as AI capabilities, AI adoption, productivity gains, and automation.

Must read: OpenAI says it cracked 90-year-old, Navier-Stokes maths problem in 88 hours: Here’s what happened

AI economic impact by 2030

According to the report, AI could boost US GDP to $36.3 trillion in a “substantial” 2030 scenario, which is said to be about 8 % higher than a no‑AI baseline, and to $44.4 trillion in an “extreme” scenario. The technology could handle roughly half of all knowledge work, delivering growth at roughly twice the normal rate, but the growth may not be evenly distributed.

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It was further forecast that AI could bring higher unemployment and lower wages for displaced knowledge‑intensive workers. As AI adoption rises, the share of output accruing to capital could jump from 40 % to 54.8 %, while labor’s share would fall to about 45 %, reshaping income distribution.

As a result, Automation could force knowledge workers to transition into non-AI-exposed roles. However, transition friction and prolonged retraining could drive unemployment spikes beyond typical recession levels.

Must read: Why Sarvam CEO believes India is set to hijack the global AI race on a budget

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The report notes that the significant challenge will not be just creating wealth through AI, but making sure those benefits are shared widely rather than going mainly to companies and investors. The effective distribution of gains could favour of capital, the report said. At present, around 60% of economic output goes to labour, compared with 40% to capital. But under more transformative AI scenarios, this balance could shift substantially.

In Anthropic’s most transformative scenario, that equation could reverse, with labour receiving just 45.2 per cent of GDP and capital capturing 54.8 per cent.

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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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