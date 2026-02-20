Razorpay, NPCI launch Agentic Payments on Anthropic’s Claude; Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto Go Live

Razorpay and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have unveiled “Agentic Payments” on Anthropic’s Claude, enabling users to complete food, grocery and quick-commerce transactions directly within AI conversations. The launch was announced at the India AI Impact Summit.

The new system allows users to order from platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Zepto without switching apps or manually entering payment credentials. Currently in pilot with a limited user base, the offering integrates payments into the conversational interface, allowing AI to execute transactions securely on a user’s behalf.

The infrastructure combines Razorpay’s Agentic Payments stack, NPCI’s UPI rails and Claude’s conversational intelligence. Transactions are powered by UPI Reserve Pay, which enables users to approve a predefined spending limit for a merchant and subsequently complete multiple purchases without repeated PIN authentication. Users retain control through real-time visibility, adjustable limits and the ability to revoke consent instantly.

The experience is designed to make commerce intent-driven and frictionless. For instance, a user can ask Claude to order snacks for an office team from a preferred Zomato restaurant; the AI surfaces options, confirms the selection and completes payment within the same chat flow. Similarly, a request for “dinner for two under ₹1,000” can prompt the AI to curate options on Swiggy based on cuisine preferences and past behaviour before placing the order. Grocery and quick-commerce purchases on Zepto follow a similar conversational journey.

India’s digital public infrastructure plays a central role in enabling this model. With UPI’s real-time, mandate-enabled architecture and high-frequency digital consumption habits, especially in food and grocery, the ecosystem is positioned to support AI-led commerce at scale.

Commenting on the launch, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay, said, “AI shouldn’t stop at recommendations - it should finish the job. We’re excited to partner with Anthropic’s Claude and NPCI to bring this vision to life. Today, the real challenge with AI-led commerce isn’t intelligence - it’s trust. By combining UPI’s consent-based model with Razorpay’s payments infrastructure, we’re making it possible for AI agents across India to transact in a way that’s transparent, reversible, secure, and firmly under user control. We believe this is what frictionless, user-controlled commerce should look like.”

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, added, “UPI was built to make digital payments simple, secure, and universal, and Agentic Payments takes that vision into the next era. With UPI Reserve Pay, users can give consent once and allow intelligent systems to transact on their behalf in a controlled, transparent way. Our partnership with Razorpay and Anthropic enables this new model of commerce, where AI and UPI work together to make everyday transactions faster, safer, and more intuitive.”

The launch builds on Razorpay’s broader push into AI-native fintech innovation, following earlier collaborations in the agentic payments space. Industry observers view the development as a significant step toward embedding commerce directly into conversational AI, potentially reshaping how Indian consumers discover, decide and pay in a single digital interaction.