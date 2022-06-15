Really annoying Instagram bug is going to make you watch Stories on repeat

If you have been on Instagram today, then you’d know that there’s a very annoying issue going on with Stories. Whenever you click on anyone’s Stories you will be shown all their stories from the beginning instead of their latest one. And this is happening every time someone adds a new post.

The Instagram bug has been reported by users all over Twitter and Reddit over almost the last 24 hours with people complaining that they are being repeatedly shown stories they have already seen till they arrive at the latest one. And if someone adds another one, you do the whole things all over again. Yes, it is just as tedious as it sounds, so much so that we’ve been avoiding looking at Stories all day today.

However, the good thing is that Meta has said that there’s a fix coming. According to The Verge, Meta is aware of the issue and is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible”. As of writing this report, the issue is still there on the platform.

In case you did not know, Instagram’s Stories are short videos or photos posts that are on Instagram for 24 hours and then they disappear. Instagram users can also create a close friends group and post some content only for this select group. Irrespective of how cool all that content might be, Meta, no one wants to see it on repeat endlessly. So, here’s hoping a fix rolls in soon.

