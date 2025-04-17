Realme 14T 5G with 6000mAh battery, AMOLED display, 50MP camera to launch on 25 April

Realme has announced that the Realme 14T 5G will release on 25 April 2025. The handset is positioned within the entry-premium segment and will be available for purchase via Realme's official website and Flipkart.

A key highlight of the Realme 14T 5G is its AMOLED display, which the company claims is the brightest in its category. It features a peak brightness of 2100 nits, a 111% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and TÜV Rheinland certification, aimed at enhancing visibility and reducing eye strain during nighttime use.

The phone also offers IP69-rated protection against dust and water, which the company claims will be a first in this price segment.

The phone will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery, with support for 45W fast charging. Despite its large battery, the phone retains a slim profile at 7.97mm.

The smartphone is available in three colour variants: Silken Green, Violet Grace, and Satin Ink. It also features a satin-finish back design intended to give it a premium appearance.

On the back of the phone is a 50MP AI-powered camera, designed to capture sharp and vibrant images across various lighting conditions. Audio output is supported by a 300% Ultra Volume Mode, aimed at improving sound quality during media playback and calls.