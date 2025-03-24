Realme 14T leaks surface online; IP69K rating, 100W charging expected

An upcoming phone by Realme - the 14T 5G has been spotted online. Initially reported by GSMArena, the phone's landing page was spotted on Realme's official storefront on AliExpress, with some details and specifications about the device.

According to the AliExpress page (as reported by GSMArena), the upcoming smartphone will have a 6.6” display with 1,080 x 2,340px resolution. It will feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, and on the front will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

It will be a dual-SIM phone with 5G connectivity and have NFC capabilities. The online listing also mentions a fingerprint scanner, but it is unclear whether this will be on the side or under the display of the phone.

Another detail we know from the landing page of the phone is that it will have a 5080mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging, and will be IP68 and IP69K rated.

A leaker who goes by @ZionsAnvin on X (formerly Twitter) has also posted some renders and certain specifications about the Realme 14T, which are different than the landing page on AliExpress.

According to the leaker, the Realme 14T would instead feature a bigger 6000mAh battery, but have slower 45W charging speed.

The post also mentions that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and come in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It will run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will also weigh about 196g and have an IP69 rating.

It is unclear which specifications of the phone are to be believed. Additionally, the storefront page says "See you in April", indicating that the launch of the phone is imminent. We should expect to hear from Realme soon about the new Realme 14T 5G smartphone.