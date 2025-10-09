Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition debuts in India with fiery design and collectable packaging

Realme has unveiled the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition in India and global markets, combining cutting-edge hardware with an immersive fantasy-inspired design. The phone is based on the Realme 15 Pro 5G launched in July but features a dramatic makeover inspired by HBO’s Game of Thrones universe, complete with themed aesthetics, accessories, and custom UI.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Buyers using eligible bank cards can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 41,999. The device will be available via Flipkart and select retail stores across India.

The collectable packaging includes an Iron Throne phone stand, a Hand of the King pin, a miniature map of Westeros, and Game of Thrones-themed stickers, postcards, and accessories.

The limited-edition handset features a striking black and gold finish, with a 3D-engraved Dragon Claw border around the camera module and nano-engraved motifs inspired by the show. Decorative rings encircle the triple-camera lenses, while the lower half of the phone displays the sigil of House Targaryen, featuring the iconic three-headed dragon.

Adding to the drama, Realme has incorporated a colour-changing leather back panel that transitions from black to fiery red when exposed to warm water above 42°C.

Users can switch between two exclusive themes - the “Ice” UI with cool tones inspired by the North and the “Dragonfire” UI with Targaryen-style fiery hues. The interface also includes themed wallpapers, icons, and animations.

Internally, the special edition model shares the same specifications as the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G. It runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and 6,500 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boasts a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.