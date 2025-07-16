Realme 15 Pro to debut on July 24 with triple 50MP camera and AI-powered editing suite

Realme is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated realme 15 series in India on July 24, 2025, and ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has revealed a major highlight of the new lineup: a triple 50MP ultra-clear camera system designed to transform mobile photography in the mid-range category.

At the centre of the realme 15 Pro is a powerful camera setup that includes a Sony IMX896 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation, an ultra-wide lens, and a high-resolution front camera. This versatile trio aims to capture everything from night portraits and sweeping landscapes to detailed selfies with exceptional clarity.

The device will also support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second on both front and rear cameras. According to realme, users can expect 4x clearer zoom and 2x smoother transitions, making it a compelling option for creators and everyday videographers.

To further enhance the photography experience, realme is introducing AI MagicGlow 2.0, which promises natural-looking skin tones and more flattering portraits. Another new feature, AI Party Mode, uses intelligent scene detection, creative lighting, and custom watermark frames to elevate celebratory shots.

One of the standout additions is the AI Edit Genie, a voice-activated editing tool that understands over 20 languages. Users can perform complex edits using simple voice commands, such as removing glare, fixing motion blur, replacing backgrounds, or applying artistic filters.