Realme 16 Pro series India launch confirmed: Brand teases camera and AI features

Realme 16 Pro series is launching soon in India, and the company has already started to tease its features. Since Realme’s number series are camera-focused, the company has revealed its biggest easter egg, revealing that it will be equipped with LumaColor IMAGE, its proprietary imaging technology.

Realme 16 Pro series is also confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that may offer up to 10x zoom. In addition, the series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor, but Realme has yet to reveal the SoC name. The smartphone will offer AI-powered camera features such as AI Edit Genie 2.0, AI Style Me, AI Light Me, and others.

Realme 16 Pro series launch: What to expect

The lineup will likely consist of two models, the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro. The Smartphones are expected to debut early in 2026, with a speculated launch date of January 6. The Pro model will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, as the China variant.

We can also expect a massive 7,000mAh battery, which is rumoured to offer up to 9.3 hours of gaming, up to 21 hours of video playback on YouTube, up to 20.8 hours on Instagram, and about 125 hours on Spotify. The smartphone is confirmed to run on RealmeUI 7 based on Android 16, supporting 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security upgrades.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 16 Pro series will likely be launched around Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 in India. However, we will have to wait until the official launch to confirm what exactly the mid-ranger has in store.